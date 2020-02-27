(Neola) — St. Albert used a strong defensive effort and overcame a cold shooting night to move into a Class 1A Substate Final.
The Falcons (10-14) took down Woodbine (13-11) 52-43 Thursday night at Tri-Center to capture the Class 1A District 15 championship and move within one game of the school’s 15th state tournament appearance. In a game that featured just four made threes between the two teams, it was the St. Albert defense that stood out, forcing 16 steals.
“I was just incredibly proud of how hard we guarded,” said Falcon Head Coach Larry Peterson. “Obviously we have some things to clean up on the offensive end, but when you’re flying around that hard on defense, the offense doesn’t get balanced out like you would like. Our defensive intensity was phenomenal. I was proud of how hard we went.”
The Falcons got off to a fast start, scoring the first six points of the game and 14 of the first 18 en route to a 14-6 lead after one quarter. Woodbine responded nicely in the second quarter, slowing the pace to stay within 22-13 at the break.
The Tigers scored the first three points of the second half to pull within six, but St. Albert would respond with a Lance Wright three, a Sam Rallis layup and Connor Cerny bucket to pull ahead by 11. St. Albert stretched its lead to as many as 19 in the quarter and led 42-24 heading into the fourth.
The Falcon lead ballooned to as high as 23 in the final quarter, but Woodbine wouldn’t go away. The Tigers outscored St. Albert 19-10 in the final quarter, but it wasn’t enough, as the Falcons held on for the 52-43 win.
Rallis led the way for the Falcons, scoring 17 points, nabbing seven steals and pulling down six rebounds.
“He’s huge,” said Peterson. “With him up there, he makes us go on defense. Everyone else just feeds off that.”
Cerny also finished in double figures with 12 points, while Ryan Hughes chipped in nine points.
The Falcons advance to a Class 1A Substate Final Saturday night against St. Mary’s, Remsen (21-3) in Mapleton in a game you can hear on the KMAX-Stream at kmaland.com.
“They are a really good team,” Peterson said of St. Mary’s. “I’m hoping the schedule we play has us ready for them. We’ve seen it all this year.”
KMA Sports talked with Rallis and Peterson in a video interview you can view below.
Woodbine was led by Dylan Hoefer, who scored 18 points and pulled down 13 boards. Wyatt Pryor added 10 points. The Tigers lose seniors Brock Leaders, Adam Sherer and Wyatt Pryor.