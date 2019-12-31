(Denison) -- After starting the season with six games in 12 days the Denison-Schleswig boys will kick off the New Year with four games in seven days beginning Friday when they travel to Red Oak.
The Monarchs finished their tough stretch with a 4-3 record. Holding wins over MVAOCOU, Storm Lake, Kuemper Catholic, and Clarinda. Their three losses came to undefeateds Harlan and Carroll and Denison-Schleswig. In total, the Monarchs' three losses have a combined record of 16-2.
"We knew what was ahead of us," Coach Derek Fink tells KMA Sports, "We really felt, with our team, that we could challenge ourselves. In each of those games, we controlled it for a portion."
Against Glenwood, Coach Fink's team took a three-point lead into the fourth before falling by nine and were a Connor Bruck desperation three-pointer at the end of regulation from defeating Harlan. The Monarchs also went toe-to-toe with 3A No. 2 Carroll before the Tigers pulled away late.
The Monarchs snapped their three-game skid just before the break, capturing a dominant 73-41 win over a much-improved Clarinda squad behind a 29-point third quarter and a 45-point second half.
"We were really proud of our effort and response after a rough week before," Fink said, "We're feeling good, but obviously still have a bad taste in our mouth knowing that week that got away from us."
The defending Hawkeye Ten champions have been getting teams' best shot early this season, which is something they anticipated.
"I got to believe that teams have us circled on their calendar," Fink said, "If we're not ready to go, teams are going to give us their best shot and it's going to be tough to overcome."
The Monarchs have been led this season by the senior duo of Charlie Wiebers and Goanar Biliew. Wiebers and Biliew came into the season as the top returning scorers in the Hawkeye Ten and are averaging 16.6 and 14.1 points per game respectively.
"They've started here for three years and they've always had new pieces with them," Fink said, "We need a lot of guys to be good, but we rely on those two offensively."
Damien Magnuson, Austin Korner, Evan Turin, Bryce Fink, Ringo Wol, and Jack Mendlik have also been key contributors and are all averaging between three and six points per game.
The Monarchs begin the 2020 calendar year on Friday with a trip to Red Oak followed by games with OABCIG, Kuemper Catholic and Creston in the ensuing seven days.
"I think the biggest thing for us is to get our game on the court and be consistent every night," Fink said, "We're going to be challenged every night, but our guys are gamers and they're going to be ready to go."
Matt Hays will be in Red Oak Friday evening providing updates that can be heard on the Scoreboard Show Friday night at 9:30. The complete interview with Coach Fink can be heard below.