(KMAland) -- Denison-Schleswig picked up five All-District honors in Class 3A District 1.
Seniors Vernon Diaz, Austin Korner, Jack Mendlik, Eli Rangel and Terrance Weah were all named to the All-District team. Juniors Nathan Gallup, Joe Graeve, Evan Turin and Carter Weiss were all honorable mention picks.
Sergeant Bluff-Luton’s Daniel Wright was named the Offensive MVP while his teammate Corey Bates was picked as the Defensive MVP. Spencer’s Brady Schlaeger was named the Defensive Line MVP, and Bishop Heelan’s Kobe Clayborne was named the Offensive Line MVP.
View the complete list of honorees below.
OTHER FOOTBALL AWARDS
