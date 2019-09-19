(Denison) -- After two consecutive road wins, Denison-Schleswig returns home Friday night to battle Kuemper Catholic.
The Monarchs (2-1) are coming off a 49-20 victory over Thomas Jefferson this past Friday night. Denison-Schleswig head coach Chad Van Kley says he was happy to see his team get off to a fast start.
"Anytime you play TJ you have to be ready for a physical battle," Van Kley said. "I thought our defense came out and was ready. Offensively, we were able to capitalize early on. When you get out to a nice lead, sometimes you can fall back and relax a little bit. I thought our kids did a nice job of stepping up and keeping the foot on the gas."
Quarterback Charlie Wiebers has thrown for over 400 yards through three games with five touchdowns. He's added 186 rushing yards with four scores on the ground. Running back Terrance Weah has been effective on the ground with 371 yards and five touchdowns. Additionally, receiver Austin Korner leads the team with 127 receiving yards and is averaging 31.8 yards per reception.
Coach Van Kley believes Kuemper will be a tough opponent this week, and said the Knights always have a talented roster full of athletic players.
"They are 1-2 this year, but they have played very good football teams in terms of Glenwood, South Central Calhoun, and St. Albert. They came away with a week one win over St. Albert, but then went to South Central Calhoun, which is always a tough place to play. They had some things go against them early on. They then played a very good Glenwood team last week and didn't have things go their way."
Kuemper quarterback Cole Collison has 294 passing yards, 157 rushing yards, and five total touchdowns so far this year. Starting running back Kyle Berg leads the team with 189 rushing yards and one score.
"It starts with being able to run the ball," Van Kley said. "The offensive line has to be good three weeks in a row. We have to be more disciplined. Anytime you face a team like Kuemper, you have to execute."
KMA Reporter Matt Stein will have live reports from Denison Friday night during the Red Oak Chrysler Football Connection Show. All coverage begins at 6:20 p.m. on KMA 960 and KMA-FM 99.1.