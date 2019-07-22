(Denison) -- For the second time in six years, Denison-Schleswig softball will make the trip to Fort Dodge and play in the state tournament.
Coach Kevin Dau’s team has had an interesting ride this season, winning 10 of their first 11 before losing eight of nine and then finding it all over again to win 13 of their final 15. The last three all in regional play, which included wins over Spencer and Sergeant Bluff-Luton – two teams they lost to during their toughest stretch.
“We had high expectations,” Coach Dau told KMA Sports. “We came off two 29-win seasons and two regional losses. We had eight or nine seniors coming back, and we felt we could be competitive this year.”
During the eight-day stretch from June 8th to June 15th, the Lady Monarchs suffered through eight of the season’s 13 losses. Coach Dau doesn’t mince words when it comes to that stretch.
“It was some ugly softball, quite honestly,” he said. “We couldn’t find the strike zone, didn’t bat very well and didn’t play very good defense. All of a sudden you’re sitting 11-9 and everyone is looking at each other wondering what’s going on.”
Things could have got even worse for Denison-Schleswig the weekend of June 21st as they prepared for a tough tournament in Spencer. However, after a pair of tight losses to Spencer and Columbus Catholic, they knocked off a terrific 1A team in Akron-Westfield and then handled Estherville-Lincoln Central. Just as quickly as things went south, they started to head right back up again.
“We just kept kind of plugging away,” Dau said. “Really, there wasn’t much (change). We just needed to believe in each other and not worry about the outside noise. When you lose games like that in any sport, that brings on a little negativity. There was a little bit of that all around.
“We just had to fight through that. We knew we had some talent. We had an all-state pitcher and an all-state catcher, and in the game of softball that’s where a lot of it starts. Once those two got on track, the team morale started to build back up and we started to beat some good teams and play in some competitive games.”
The all-staters certainly need no introduction. Seniors Sarah Heilesen and Alex Mohr have led the program through one of its most successful stretches in school history. Heilesen has struck out 249 batters in 187 2/3 innings this year and leads the team in hits (49), runs (48), homers (7), batting average (.434), on-base percentage (.529) and slugging percentage (.735).
Heilesen’s battery mate, Mohr, has also had another fine season with 43 hits and 33 walks to sport a .523 on-base percentage. She’s cracked a pair of home runs among 15 extra-base hits and stolen a team-high 33 bags.
Junior Paige Armijo leads the team with 42 RBI while seniors Kayla Rauch (.370), Kailey Pick (.327), Kambrie Dau (.300) and Tatum Fink (.304) have also helped prop up the team’s .326 batting average. Fellow senior Raegan Andersen is another solid contributor and has qualified for four state events (cross country, basketball and track the others) this sports year - the first Monarch athlete in school history to do so.
“Those kids have been around for a long time,” Dau said. “They had three regional final situations in basketball and got to state (this year). They’ve had success in track, cross country, volleyball and softball. It’s a group of kids that have put a lot of time and effort into all sports. They really did deserve this opportunity to get back to state.”
The last time Denison-Schleswig made the state tournament – in 2013 – they drew Dallas Center-Grimes, which was led by future national champion Oklahoma pitcher Paige Lowary. This time, they again draw the No. 1 seed in Carlisle (35-3) – a team that sports a .404 team batting average and are led by junior pitcher Molly Hoekstra (195 K, 1.48 ERA, 180.1 IP).
“I’m just going to tell the girls that we’ve been an underdog for this whole regional tournament anyway,” Dau said. “People didn’t expect us to go up and beat Sergeant Bluff-Luton. We just need to go out and play. Again, we can’t worry about what people think on paper. The game is not played on paper. We know we’re talented, and we can win some games if we put three phases together.”
Denison-Schleswig will meet Carlisle on Tuesday afternoon at 1:00 PM. Follow KMA Sports for continued coverage of the Monarchs at the state softball tournament. Listen to the complete interview with Coach Dau below.