(West Des Moines) -- Dowling Catholic relied on a suffocating defense and a 20-point fourth quarter to oust Lewis Central 50-23 in a Class 4A substate semifinal on KMA 960 Friday night.
"We did a great job of guarding and a really nice job of rebounding," Dowling Coach Mike O'Connor told KMA Sports. "That was an emphasis for us tonight."
The first quarter was slow-moving with Dowling taking an 8-4 lead into the second frame. The Titans buried a three early in the stage to cut the deficit, but Dowling answered with nine straight and ultimately took a 18-9 lead into halftime.
In the third quarter, the Maroons outscored LC 20-6 to take a 38-15 lead and essentially put the game out of reach.
"Good sharp, quick ball movement against the zone," O'Connor said of his team's efficient third quarter. "Drove it, got to the paint, kicked out and got step-in rhythm threes. That was the difference."
Dowling's offensive efforts were led by 15 points from Matt Stillwell. Drew Daniel and Matt Riedl added eight points apiece. Denison native and Dowling freshman Omaha Biliew posted four points and five rebounds for the Maroons.
Lewis Central was paced Friday night by seven points from Easton Dermody. Thomas Fidone also added six for the Titans, who finish their season at 14-9. The Titans bid farewell to seniors Dermody, Logan Jones, Cole Drummond, Noah Rigatuso, Brady Miller and Grant Brehmer.
Dowling will now turn their attention to a Class 4A substate final against Abraham Lincoln at the Reiver Arena on the campus of Iowa Western in Council Bluffs.
"Quite honestly, we spent so much of our attention on Lewis Central that we haven't looked at them much," O'Connor said of their next opponent. "We know we'll have our hands full going over there and having to play them, but we're awfully excited about that opportunity."
Tuesday's battle between AL and Dowling can be heard on KMA 960 with Ryan Matheny on the call at 7 p.m.
The complete interview with Coach O'Connor can be viewed below.