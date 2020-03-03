(Council Bluffs) -- The Dowling Catholic boys started strong and stifled Abraham Lincoln's offense to capture the 58-35 in a Class 4A substate final at Iowa Western Community College in Council Bluffs.
CLICK HERE TO PURCHASE GAME CD
"Really happy for our kids," Dowling Coach Mike O'Connor said. "We were able to make enough shots. That's a pretty good Council Bluffs team we just beat."
The Maroons wasted no time Tuesday evening, taking a 15-0 lead into the second quarter.
"You're always hoping for that," O'Connor said. "We just wanted to come out and set the tone with our defense and rebounding. That was far exceeded of what we thought we could do."
AL scored seven in a row to cut the margin to 15-7, but Dowling scored five of the next seven to take a 20-9 lead into halftime.
Dowling mirrored their first-half start with a strong start to the second half, scoring 22 of the first 26 points and eventually taking a 43-19 lead into the fourth, effectively sealing the victory and the Maroons' 15th trip to state in program history and their first-ever back-to-back trips to state.
Defensively, Dowling only allowed AL to make eight field goals Tuesday evening. Their offensive efforts were paced by Matt Stillwell's 17 points. Ryan Riggs scored nine and Omaha Biliew added eight. The Maroons move to 16-7 on the season and will now focus on next week's Class 4A State Tournament.
AL was led by seven points from Kaden Baxter. Matt Evans and Josh Dix added six points apiece while Andrew Christensen added five. The Lynx finish their season at 22-2 and will be force to replace a productive senior class consisting of Baxter, Evans, Christensen and Devin Nichols.
The complete interview with Coach O'Connor can be viewed below.