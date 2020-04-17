(Des Moines) -- Drake basketball has picked up a commitment from Seton Hall sophomore Darnell Brodie.
Brodie announced on Twitter Friday he is transferring to Drake, choosing the Bulldogs over Monmouth, Bryant, Saint Peter’s and NAIA’s Florida Memorial.
Brodie, a 3-star recruit in 2017, is a 6-foot-9 post player with two years of eligibility remaining. He would have to sit one season at Drake before becoming eligible.
Brodie played 10 games as a freshman and then just three in his sophomore season due to a hand injury and an illness.