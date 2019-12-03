(Des Moines) -- The Drake football team has placed 21 on the All-Pioneer Football League teams, the league announced on Tuesday.
Defensive lineman Gavin Dineen, linebacker Zac Rujawitz, safety Will Warner and wide receiver/tight end Devin Cates all made First Team All-PFL.
Offensive lineman Chris Evans, halfback Drew Lauer and defensive end Erin Morgan were named to the second team, and offensive linemen Jacob Bacon and Zack Clark, quarterback Ian Corwin, wide receiver Shane Feller, tight end Grant Gossling, defensive end Jacob Hardy, defensive lineman Victor Jergens, offensive lineman Isaiah Kent-Schneider, safeties Danny Morales and Alex Rogers, cornerback Collin Seymour, linebacker Andrew Shafis, punter Ross Kennedy and long snapper Ryan Kriceri are all honorable mention choices.
