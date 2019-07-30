(St. Louis) -- The Drake football team has been been picked third in the Pioneer Football League preseason vote by the league’s schools.
Drake received 64 points and one first-place vote and were just one point behind Dayton, which had two first-place votes and 65 points. San Diego - the defending champion - is the choice to win the conference for a ninth-straight season.
Marist, Davidson, Stetson, Butler, Jacksonville and Morehead State and Valparaiso are the rest fo teh picks in order.
View the complete release from Drake University here.