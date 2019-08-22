Drake Bulldogs

(St. Louis) -- The Drake men’s soccer team has been picked third in the Missouri Valley Conference by the league’s coaches.

The Bulldogs also had three players named to the preseason all-conference team - senior goalkeeper Jared Brown, junior forward Leroy Enzugusi and senior midfielder Cole Poppen.

Missouri State received four first-place votes and 32 points to lead the poll while Loyola (31 points) and Drake (22 points) also received a first-place vote. Bradley, Evansville and Valparaiso rounded out the poll.

View the complete release from Drake athletics linked here.