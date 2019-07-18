(Des Moines) -- The Drake men’s and women’s basketball teams are slated to play in the Gulf Coast Showcase this upcoming November in Estero, Florida.
The men’s tournament will have three days of games beginning on November 25th while the women’s tournament follows with three games starting on November 29th.
The men will face Miami (Ohio), Northeastern or South Alabama and either Wright State, Weber State, Murray State or La Salle.
The women will play Purdue followed by two games against a field that includes Auburn, Middle Tennessee State, Gonzaga, Dayton, Arizona State and Maine.
