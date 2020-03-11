(KMAland) -- Drake’s Becca Hittner and Sara Rhine and Northern Iowa’s Karli Rucker were all picked to the First Team All-Missouri Valley Conference team on Wednesday.
View the complete release from the MVC linked here.
Updated: March 11, 2020 @ 10:02 pm
