(KMAland) -- The Women’s Basketball Association has announced the 2020 Wade Trophy Watch List for the top player in the NCAA’s Division I.
Drake’s Becca Hittner and Sara Rhine and Kansas State’s Peyton Williams are among the 30 preliminary names on the list.
Hittner has won back-to-back Missouri Valley Conference Player of the Year awards while Rhine returns after averaging 18.3 points per game.
Williams is the fourth player in Kansas State program history with over 1,000 points, 600 rebounds and 80 blocks.
View the complete release from Drake athletics linked here and the release from Kansas State linked here.