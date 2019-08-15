(St. Louis) -- The Drake women’s soccer team has been picked second in the Missouri Valley Conference preseason coaches poll.
The Bulldogs received one first-place vote to finish second behind Loyola, which received six first-place votes. Illinois State - ranked third - had the other first-place vote. Northern Iowa is picked fifth in the preseason poll, just behind fourth-place Missouri State.
Evansville, Valparaiso and Indiana State rounded out the MVC preseason poll.
Drake’s Vanessa Kavan, Kelsie Stone and Cassie Rohan were all picked to the MVC Preseason All-Conference team.
