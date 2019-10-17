(St. Louis) -- The Drake women have been picked to win the Missouri Valley Conference this season.
The Bulldogs received 31 first-place votes while Missouri State had eight and Northern Iowa had one to land in the second and third spots. Bradley, Southern Illinois, Illinois State, Loyola, Valparaiso, Indiana State and Evansville round out the poll.
Drake’s Sara Rhine and Becca Hittner and Northern Iowa’s Karli Rucker are on the Preseason ALl-Conference Team.
