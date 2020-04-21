(Des Moines) -- Drake softball senior Mandi Roemmich has been picked as one of 10 student-athlete to pick up the State Farm Missouri Valley Conference Good Neighbor award.
Roemmich has had a four-year standout career for the Bulldogs on and off the field, including hitting .333 with five doubles, 14 RBI and a team-high 18 runs scored in the 2020 season.
Roemmich has a 4.00 GPA In biology and is a 2019 CoSIDA Academic All-America First Team selection. View the complete release from Drake athletics linked here.