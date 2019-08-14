(KMAland) -- The Dubuque volleyball team has been picked to win the American Rivers Conference by the league’s coaches.
The Spartans, which won last year’s conference tournament championship, had six of the nine first-place votes and accumulated 62 points. Wartburg - last year's regular season champion - is second with three first-place votes and 58 points.
Coe, Luther and Loras are the rest of the top five while Central is sixth, Buena Vista and Nebraska Wesleyan tied for seventh and Simpson is ninth.
View the complete release from the conference linked here.