(KMAland) -- Maddy Duncan, Alex Knop and Hope Ogletree have earned unanimous All-Corner Conference selections.
The trio are joined by Stanton freshman Jenna Stephens and Sidney freshman Chay Ward on the first-team All-Conference. Two more freshmen – Emily Williams of East Mills and Marleigh Johnson of Stanton – headline the second team.
Joining Williams and Johnson on the second team are Fremont-Mills’ Kaelynn Driskell and Courtney Goodman, Stanton’s Kami Tibben and Olivia Larsen of Sidney.
Four more freshmen are on the third team with East Mills’ Miah Urban and Natalie Goodman, Stanton’s Abby Burke and Griswold’s McKenna Wiechman making up two-thirds of the third team. Sidney’s Alexis Massey and Kaylee Wright of Fremont-Mills are also on the team.
Honorable mention went to Sidney freshman Avery Dowling, Essex junior Elise Dailey and Stanton junior Kaitlyn Bruce. View the complete list of honorees below.