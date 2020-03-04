(KMAland) -- Dunlap native Bob Amsberry has been named the American Rivers Conference Women’s Basketball Coach of the Year.
Amsberry led Wartburg to a 24-3 overall record, a league-best 14-2 mark in the ARC and a conference tournament championship this season.
In addition, former Moravia standout and Central senior Kendall Brown was named to the second team All-ARC, and Simpson’s Kia Rasmussen (IKM-Manning) and Jenna Taylor (Creston) were named honorable mentions.
