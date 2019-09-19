(Tecumseh) -- The East Atchison girls golf team won the Johnson County Central Invitational on Thursday.
Jae Barnett shot an 88 to win the tournament while Bryli Staten was seventh and Brooke Lee took eighth with a 101 and 103, respectively. Ashlynn Meyer also placed 15th with a 112 for the Wolves, as they finished with a tournament-best 393.
Syracuse was second with a 407, led by Shaylee Staack’s runner-up 91. Jennifer Daharsh was fourth with a 99 for the Rockets, and teammate Kirsten Bischoff placed 13th with a 109.
Johnson County Central picked up a third with a 435, Tri County was fourth with a 443, Humboldt-TRS came in fifth with a 468 and Auburn’s 484 was good for sixth.
Kaci Jones of Auburn placed third with a 97 while Carissa Lijewski of Tri County rounded out the top five with a 100. Vanessa Jimenez of Johnson County Central also shot a 100 to place sixth. JCC also had Jordan Hunzeker (105) in 11th while Tri County’s Paige Bartels was 14th with a 109.
