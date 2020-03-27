(Tarkio/Fairfax) -- While the spring sports season remains in limbo, the East Atchison baseball squad is hopeful they can hit the dirt for what they believe will be a strong season.
"It's difficult," Coach Casey Martin said. "For a high school senior like our seniors here, it's difficult to keep them motivated. They're worried it's going to not end until they've graduated and the season has canceled, there's still some optimism. I don't want to get too down, we're still on hold, but the way the wind is blowing, it's looking pretty dicey."
While Iowa has suspended all activities until at least April 13th and Nebraska has done so until May 1st, Missouri still resides in a holding pattern without a formal return date set by the Missouri State High School Activities Association. Martin says the onus of playing spring sports currently falls on the schools.
"Our county (Atchison) is going to take a long look at it by April 3rd to see if we're going back to school," Martin said. "MSHSAA has shown optimism that they would like to get a spring championships in. If and when we come back to school, that will dictate our sports. If we don't have school, we're not having sports. MSHSAA wants spring championships, so maybe we can get an abbreviated season in, that's really the thing we're holding onto."
If a season is to happen, Martin feels that his team has a chance to make some noise. The Wolves went 8-10 last season, but return a strong core this year including seniors Jake McEnaney, Gus Hurt and Keaton Williams.
"Those three guys coming back are going to give us a really good shot at a conference title," Martin said. "I know there are a lot of good teams, but I really like where we are going."
Underclassmen Aaron Schlueter, Tony Skeen, Bo Graves and Carter Holocek also return to the lineup for the Wolves. Freshman Jarrett Spinnato, Braden Graves and Cameron Oswald are also likely to be in the lineup for the Wolves.
"We are going to be, one through nine, pretty solid," Martin said, "I'm looking forward to that lineup."
Martin says his team enters the season with the same goal they have every year.....win the conference.
"Our goals are to win the conference," Martin said. "That's the main goal. We feel like if we put a regular season together that we think we're capable of, we'd have a nice seed in districts and could compete for a district championship, but our main goal is to win the conference. We feel like we have a legitimate shot to do it this year."
The complete interview with Coach Martin can be heard below.