(Gower) -- Three hundred sixty-nine days after Mid-Buchanan ended their season, the East Atchison Wolves did the same to Mid-Buchanan and advanced to a district final with a 68-56 victory in a Class 1 District 16 semifinal on KMA-FM 99.1
CLICK HERE TO PURCHASE GAME CD
"This is a win 365 days in the making," Coach Dustin Barnes said. "We've been looking forward to trying to get back to the district championship. These girls played hard tonight. Just to be able to play them and come away with a win just feels wonderful."
East Atchison led 16-13 after one and took a 29-26 lead into halftime. Mid-Buchanan gained the lead in the third quarter, but the Wolves regained it and took a 44-41 lead into the fourth.
Mid-Buchanan tied the game to begin the fourth, but East Atchison, who missed their first 17 three pointers responded with three straight from Kilea Cooper to push the lead to 55-48.
"We just keep shooting," Cooper said. "We're a shooting team. If it didn't work, we kicked it into the post."
"I knew if we kept shooting, we would make something," Barnes said. "She hit three in a short time span and that really sealed it for us."
Mid-Buchanan couldn't get any closer than five down the stretch as the Wolves put the game away with some clutch free-throw shooting.
Jaycee Graves was her usual stellar self with a 28-points, 21-rebound performance Wednesday evening and kept the Wolves afloat early when the outside shots were not falling.
"They're a little shorter," Graves said. "Natalie (Hedlund) and I just kept moving and got it done. It was just great for us to have that win and move on."
"She did not want to lose," Barnes said of Graves. "She refused to lose tonight. Grabbing every rebound, 28 and 21 points. That's awesome in anybody's book."
Mercedes Parshall was clutch for the Wolves at the free-throw line, going 8/10 in the fourth quarter to finish with 13 points. Cooper also added 12 points and hauled in five boards.
Mid-Buchanan was led Wednesday night by 19 points from Cali Bailey. Kelsey Stout also had 15 points and 10 rebounds. The Dragons finish their season with a record of 17-10.
With the victory, East Atchison is now 26-1 and is back in a district final for the second consecutive year. The Wolves are also just one win away from the state tournament. They will face the host, and top-seeded, East Buchanan Saturday afternoon in Gower. The Bulldogs enter Saturday's battle at 24-3 led by 6'1 post Gracie Kelsey. They defeated North Platte 48-31 in the other semifinal.
"We know they're strong inside and have good shooters, but we're going to work hard and get it done," Graves said.
"They've got shooters outside, they've got size," Barnes said of East Buchanan. "It's going to be something totally different than we saw tonight. We knew they're going to be ready for it and I know our girls will be, too." Barnes said.
KMA Sports will be in Gower Saturday for the Class 2 District semifinal, which can be heard on KMA-FM 99.1 at 1 p.m. with Trevor Maeder on the call.
Complete interviews with Cooper, Graves and Coach Barnes can be viewed below.