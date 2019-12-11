(Sidney) -- East Atchison picked up an out-of-state sweep of Sidney on Tuesday night in a girl/boy doubleheader heard on KMA-FM 99.1.
GIRLS: East Atchison 45 Sidney 40
In the opener, the Wolves (5-0) held off a Maddy Duncan-speared flurry to take a 45-40 victory.
Duncan scored 15 of her 28 points in the fourth period to turn a 15-point deficit into a four-point margin. The 14-3 run began nearly two minutes into the fourth period, and the Cowgirls had a shot in the air to pull even closer.
However, the shot was missed, and Morgan Parshall started to take over from the free throw line. The junior guard made all six of her fourth-quarter free throws and finished with a team-high 12 points.
“I just knew I had to make them,” Parshall told KMA Sport. “It was getting close, and I just had to make them to secure the victory.”
Parshall’s success was needed with star senior Jaycee Graves spending a large portion of the second half on the bench. Graves picked up her fourth foul in the middle of the third and didn’t last much longer into the fourth before fouling out.
“We have a lot of girls who can score,” Coach Dustin Barnes said. “Jaycee draws a lot of our focus, but we have some girls that can put the ball in the hole. I trust every one of those girls that I put out there, and they came through strong tonight.”
Graves finished with nine points while Jesse Graves added seven and Brynnan Poppa put in six points during a 6-0 third-period run. Kilea Cooper also had six points, hitting a game-opening 3 and an early second-half triple.
Duncan had 28 of Sidney’s 40 with Presley Brumbaugh and Chay Ward scoring four points apiece, as the Cowgirls dropped to 1-2 on the year.
“The girls executed the game plan perfectly,” Barnes added. “We played great half-court defense. Sidney is a scary team, and they can score points in bunches. The defensive effort was great, and we showed some grit down the stretch.”
View the complete video interviews with Coach Barnes and Parshall below.
BOYS: East Atchison 58 Sidney 43
In the finale, East Atchison pulled away from a four-point halftime lead with a strong defensive effort in the second half on their way to a 58-43 win.
The defense held Sidney to just five third-quarter points, and Braden Graves’ buzzer-beating 3 to end the third started a 17-3 game-deciding run.
“The kids came out here and performed well,” Coach Kevin Dodson said. “It was pretty exciting to see as a coach.”
Ian Hedlund had a strong performance in the post for the Wolves, scoring 19 points, while fellow post Trey Bowling added 11 points and eight rebounds. Jake McEnaney, saddled early in a box-and-one defense, caught fire late to finish with 15 points.
“We just got the ball moving well,” Hedlund said. “We really scored well and continued that on to defense. It was a really good game.”
“(Ian and I) have been playing together for about three years now,” Bowling added. “Chemistry is always good between us, and the wings did a good job of getting (us) the ball. We just took it from there.”
The Wolves scored 14 of the first 18 points, but Sidney responded with 11 of the next 12 to tie it at 15. Briacin Bywater and McEnaney hit back-to-back 3s for the Wolves, and the Cowboys responded again with 10 of the next 16.
Sidney was within four at halftime, but that’s when East Atchison put the clamps on their offense. When the Cowboys finally found their rhythm, it was far too late to put a meaningful dent in a lead that had grown to 19.
“We’ve had a pretty good start,” Dodson said of the season to this point. “We’ve just got to get a little better every day. We’ve got a pretty tough week coming up, so we’ll focus on Fremont-Mills and North Andrew Thursday-Friday. We’ll see what we can do.”
Cole Jorgenson led Sidney (0-3) with 15 points while Noah Jorgenson added 13 points and 10 rebounds.
View complete video interviews with Dodson, Hedlund and Bowling below.