(Tarkio/Fairfax) -- One year removed from a 24-4 season where they advanced to a district final, East Atchison is back and ready to settle some unfinished business.
"I think every one of these girls understand that we have a little bit of unfinished business," East Atchison Coach Dustin Barnes told KMA Sports.
Last year, the Wolves started the season 20-0 but dropped late-season decisions to Mound City and Jefferson to finish second in the 275 Conference. In the postseason, Coach Barnes' team advanced to a district final before suffering four-point defeat to eventual Class 2 state runner-up Mid Buchanan.
The Wolves began the 2019-20 season in impressive fashion Tuesday night, defeating Maysville 76-46.
"As you might expect when we stepped off the bus, we were a little rusty early," Barnes said. "We came out in the second half, switched a few things up and just kind of got our game rolling."
Three Wolves finished the night in double figures. Jaycee Graves led the way with 21 points, Mercedes Parshall tallied 16 and Kilea Cooper chipped in 15.
"We got a lot of girls that can shoot the ball, so we're a tough team to guard," Barnes said.
Graves, Cooper Mercedes Parshal and her twin sister---Morgan are all returning starters from last season's prolific team.
"I am very fortunate as a coach to have some girls that played a lot of basketball," Barnes said.
Graves' 21-points from Tuesday night puts her on par with her 20 points per game average from a year ago en route to Class 2 all-state honors.
"She's been a four-year starter for us now and she just kind of makes us go," Barnes said.
East Atchison's season will continue Monday at the Mound City tournament when they face Bishop LeBlond.
Coach Barnes hopes to see his team build off their impressive season debut.
"I want to see consistent improvement, the effort's there," Barnes said, "I feel like our shooting is there, there's a lot of things we can take away from our first actual live action that are just some minor adjustments."
The complete interview with Coach Barnes can be heard below.