(Gower) -- For the second year in a row, the East Atchison girls ended their season with a loss in the district championship game. The Wolves fell behind early to East Buchanan and didn't have answer for freshman Gracie Kelsey, who led the Bulldogs to a 57-43 victory in a Class 2 District 16 final on KMA-FM 99.1
CLICK HERE TO PURCHASE GAME CD
"They came out and we're ready to go early," Coach Dustin Barnes said. "We got a little stunned early. They took us out of some of the things we wanted to do. That team is big and they're strong."
East Buchanan started the game by racing to a 13-2 lead and took a 15-5 lead into the second quarter. East Atchison whittled the lead down to 17-9, but East Buchanan responded with a 6-0 spurt to extend their lead to 23-9 and ultimately took a 26-11 lead into halftime.
East Atchison could not get any closer in the third quarter and went into the fourth down 39-21 and could not get closer than 14 in the fourth, allowing East Buchanan to hold on for the 57-43 victory and advance to a state sectional.
Kelsey led the Bulldogs Saturday with a game-high 18 points. She also hauled in eight rebounds for East Buchanan, who scored multiple buckets on second-chance opportunities while stifling East Atchison's offense.
"We just had trouble getting shots off and whenever we did, we just couldn't get second chances," Barnes said. "We just dug ourselves a little bit too big of a hole."
Maya Watkins and Addisyn Ishmael scored 13 and 12 respectively for the Bulldogs, who will now face either Penney or Wellington-Napoleon in a state sectional at Staley Wednesday night.
East Atchison was led in the defeat by 11 points from junior Morgan Parshall. Her twin-sister Mercedes added nine while seniors Kilea Cooper and Jaycee Graves added nine and eight respectively in their final games donning an East Atchison jersey. The duo along with Jesse Graves finish their career with 87 wins and a pair of district final appearances. Those accomplishments are something Coach Barnes is extremely proud of.
"They've dedicated themselves and shown everybody what they can do," Barnes said. "It's been fun to watch. Going to really miss them, but they've left East Atchison basketball in a great place."
The complete interview with Coach Barnes can be viewed below.