(Fairfax) -- The East Atchison girls rolled while the Rock Port boys won a thriller to claim the titles at the 88th Annual Fairfax Tournament Saturday night on KMA-FM 99.1.
CLICK HERE TO PURCHASE GAME CDS
GIRLS: East Atchison 74 South Holt 26
The East Atchison girls relied on a red-hot night of three-point shooting and a pressure defense to win their third consecutive Fairfax Tournament. The Wolves did so in dominant fashion with a 74-26 win over South Holt for their third victory over them this season.
"There is nothing quite as good as winning your own tournament," Coach Dustin Barnes told KMA Sports. "It's fun to go win tournaments, but whenever you can work hard all week and come out on top in front of your home crowd, it's special."
The Wolves never trailed, led 15-5 after one and took a 31-16 lead into the break. The dagger came in the second half when they outscored South Holt 26-8 to put the game out of reach.
East Atchison's secret Saturday was simple: make lots of threes on offense and give up nothing easy on defense. It wasn't actually easy but the Wolves made it look easy by drilling 13 three-pointers and snagging 15 steals.
Mercedes Parshall was a large part of the Wolves' three-point success. The junior drained nine triples to finish the night with a game-high 27 points.
"In warmups, I wasn't hitting at all, so I didn't think it was going to be a good game," Parshall said, "But after about four I just kept shooting and they just went in."
Jaycee Graves controlled the paint for East Atchison, finishing the evening with 17 points and 11 rebounds. Morgan Parshall also added seven points for the Wolves in the victory. The trio's prominent efforts earned them spots on the tournament's all-tournament team.
South Holt was led in the defeat by seven points from Reese Morris. Grace Cotton and Chloee Prussman had six apiece for the Knights--who now drop to 9-3 on the season. They will look to return to the win column Tuesday when they travel to Stewartsville. Prussman concluded the tournament with a position on the all-tournament team along with Darius Skillen (Rock Port), Alivia Baucom (Rock Port) and Kandace Damgar (North Nodaway).
East Atchison's victory pushes the Wolves record to 15-0 on the season. The Wolves will try to continue their winning ways Tuesday at home against DeKalb.
"We've got some big games coming up," Barnes said, "If we shoot like that, we're capable of a lot."
Complete video interviews with Parshall and Coach Barnes can be viewed below.
BOYS: Rock Port 66 East Atchison 56
Rock Port gained their second victory over their Atchison County counterpart in nine days in thrilling fashion with a 12-2 run to end the game and secure the 66-56 victory.
"It was a dog fight," Coach Shawn Shineman told KMA Sports. "They deserve a win where they have to grind them out the way they've been doing. I think they're happy and I'm very happy the way they got the win."
East Atchison took a 1-0 lead in the game's infancy but quickly surrendered the lead and did not gain it again until the fourth quarter.
Rock Port led 17-9 after the first period thanks to five three-pointers from freshman Micah Makings--who had just six all season.
"It's a testament to his preparation," Shinneman said. "We couldn't have for it at a better time."
East Atchison whittled the deficit down to four at the half courtesy of a Ian Hedlund put-back at the buzzer to narrow the deficit to 37-33.
Rock Port responded by scoring the first seven of the half to extend the lead to 44-33 but East Atchison rattled off 10 straight to make it 44-43 going into the final frame. The two teams traded baskets and were tied at 54 with under two minutes to go when Holden Farmer got a put-back and gave the Blue Jays a 56-54 lead. East Atchison could not keep up from there and Rock Port put the game on ice with some clutch free-throw shooting.
"This is not our first dog fight," Shineman said. "We are finishing games by three or five or six. I knew they were tough enough mentally to handle that."
Makings led the Blue Jays with 21 points while Ethan Brumbaugh and Farmer pitched in 16 and 14 respectively.
"This was the most impressive game of my life," Farmer said. "I had so much fun out there, my team did a great job."
"This was their tournament to win and we went out there and beat them," Brumbaugh added.
Alex Burke added six points for Rock Port while Trey Peshek chipped in five. Brumbaugh, Burke and Farmer were all named to the tournament's all-tournament team.
East Atchison was led by 17 points from Jake McEnaney. Trey Bowling posted a double-double with 15 points and 15 rebounds while Ian Hedlund contributed 13 points. McEnaney and Hedlund earned all-tournament team honors along with Dylan Schuetz (South Holt), Tyler Blay (West Nodaway) and Tyler Bix (North Nodaway).
With the defeat, East Atchison falls to 11-4 on the season and will face DeKalb Tuesday. Rock Port improves to 10-4 and will host North Nodaway Tuesday.
Complete interviews with Farmer, Brumbaugh and Coach Shineman can be viewed below.