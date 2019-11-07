(KMAland) -- East Atchison placed six on the first team All-275 Conference football squad.
The Wolves were led by three offensive picks – quarterback Jake McEnaney, end/receiver Ian Hedlund and center Ashton Yeary. Defensively, Hedlund was picked to the defensive line and linebacker Kaylin Merriweather was also a first team pick. Briacin Bywater was selected as the first-team punter.
Rock Port’s Joey Herron was picked to the first team as a running back. Mound City had three offensive choices (TJ Hopkins, Blake Hayes and Parker Staples) and four on defense (Blake Hayes, TJ Hopkins, Dylan George and Landon Poppa).
View the complete list of honorees below.