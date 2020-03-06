(KMAland) -- East Atchison's Jaycee Graves and Mercedes Parshall as well as Platte Valley's duo of Jaclyn Pappert and Kaylin LaMaster were tabbed as unanimous selections to the first team All-275 Conference.
Graves and Parshall are joined on the first-team by teammate Kilea Cooper while Platte Valley's Malia Collins also joins her teammates on the first-team. Rock Port's Alivia Baucom, South Holt's Grace Cotton, North Nodaway's Kandace Damgar and DeKalb's Baylee Knorr were also first-team choices.
Second-team choices include Madison Dittemore (DeKalb), Morgan Parshall (East Atchison), Shaina Culp (Nodaway-Holt), Olivia Dierenfeldt (Osborn), Kilee Grimes (Osborn), Ashley Mattson (Platte Valley), Stephanie Turpin (Platte Valley), Darius Skillen (Rock Port), Rachel Ottman (South Holt) and Chloee Prussman (South Holt).
Elizabeth Laukemper (Mound City), Jacquelyn Cline (North Nodaway) and Rayleigh Guyer (South Holt) were honorable mentions