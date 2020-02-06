(Fairfax) -- One of East Atchison’s top outside shooters didn’t expect to play in college. However, senior Kilea Cooper will do just that thanks to a hard recruiting charge from Southeast Community College in Beatrice, Nebraska.
“I wasn’t really looking to play basketball anywhere,” Cooper said. “I was looking to go into the nursing program at Missouri Western, but (Coach Lynn Schlake) asked me to play (there).”
Cooper says the recruiting process went pretty smooth from there, as she found a perfect fit for her academic and athletic needs.
“It was kind of an easy process,” she noted. “I went to look at their campus. It was a nice campus with great people, and they kind of just took me in.”
Cooper says her ability to spread the floor and knock down the perimeter shot were some of the things that impressed Coach Schlake the most.
“He liked my shooting,” Cooper said. “He liked the form, I guess, and how I played with the team well. He thought I fit their style.”
Cooper will join a SECC roster that also includes former Sidney standout Caitlyn Ward – a current freshman at the school.
“They had great people, great administration and friendly people,” Cooper added. “I really like their housing. Their campus is small, which is what I like, since our school at Fairfax is small. It’s a great transition and really easy to get into. The teammates messaged me on social media, and that was really nice. It kind of swept me off my feet.”
Hear much more from Cooper on her college decision linked below.