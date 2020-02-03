(KMAland) -- East Atchison standout Jake McEnaney put together his most impressive week of the season last week.
McEnaney’s big week led to him being named the Jim Hughes Real Estate KMAland Athlete of the Week. Along with that came a Northwest Missouri Tournament championship for the Wolves.
“I was just taking what the defense (gave me),” McEnaney said. “My teammates did a great job of getting me some looks, and I just tried to take advantage of that.”
The final performance of the week was a 39-point gem in a win over Rock Port – East Atchison’s first victory over their in-county rival in three tries.
“We went into the game with the mindset we were going to win no matter what,” McEnaney said. “I think that helped a lot, bringing some more emotion to the game, and I think that was the big difference.”
McEnaney also had 19 points against West Nodaway last Monday and 20 two days later against St. Joseph Christian. The 3-0 week has the Wolves at 15-5 on the year. They will take that into a pair of 275 Conference matchups this week.
On Tuesday, they host Northeast Nodaway before a trip to Mound City on Friday.
“I think if we just keep on doing what we’re doing, we have a chance against anybody,” McEnaney added.
Listen to the complete interview with McEnaney linked below.
