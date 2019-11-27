(Tarkio) -- A four-year journey as starting quarterback had its bumpy moments. Those bumps, though, led into one final dream season.
That dream season, which included an undefeated regular season and 275 Conference championship, has landed East Atchison senior Jake McEnaney our first KMAland Missouri Player of the Year award.
“It was a fun season,” McEnaney told KMA Sports. “Winning conference, undefeated. It was a lot of fun. Just being with the boys was a lot of fun, too. All around, it was my favorite season and a great way to go out.”
McEnaney threw for 1,825 yards and 28 touchdowns and rushed for an additional 890 yards and 23 more scores in his senior season.
“Getting older, quicker decisions was my biggest thing,” McEnaney said. “Then hitting the weights. I’ve gained about 20 pounds, and that was a huge help this year. Just watching game film and learning from the mistakes. That all helped.”
McEnaney started all four years under center for Coach Aaron Behrens, and with that kind of experience came a comfortability with one another.
“We have a great relationship, so that helped a lot,” McEnaney added. “We knew what each other wanted, and so the experience I had helped a lot, too. He really trusted me to make plays.”
The Wolves won all nine of their regular season games, including a 58-50 shootout with Mound City to virtually clinch the 275 Conference title.
“Offensively, I think we really clicked,” McEnaney added. “We came together and really had the gears turning.”
McEnaney also added 102 total tackles and three interceptions on the defensive side. Listen to the complete interview with the East Atchison senior below.