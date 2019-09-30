(Tarkio/Fairfax) -- The East Atchison football team gets a tough test Friday night when they host the Mound City Panthers, a game that will feature two teams ranked in the top three in the state.
The Missouri 8-man No. 2 Wolves (5-0) took care of business against rival Rock Port last week, winning the game 54-8 on the road. Senior quarterback Jake McEnaney had a big night going 13-of-16 for 231 yards with two passing touchdowns. He also carried the ball 14 times for 66 yards and two rushing scores. McEnaney's go-to target was tight end Ian Hedlund, who caught four passes for 101 yards and a touchdown.
"You know, we had a couple things happen where a couple players weren't able to play," East Atchison head coach Aaron Behrens told KMA Sports Monday morning. "The boys really stepped up and filled some different roles for us. It was really nice to come out of there with a win."
Coach Behrens feels this year's group has improved significantly since the beginning of the season.
"There have been different hurdles and obstacles that we needed to get over, and the more that the boys see that success, it gives them more confidence," Behrens said. "They are playing with a ton of confidence right now and have great mental toughness. It's been good to see."
The Wolves hope to keep things rolling Friday night when they play in Tarkio. However, it will not be an easy task as they welcome Mound City to town, last year's Missouri 8-man state champion. The Panthers are ranked third in the state with their lone loss coming a couple weeks back to No. 4 Southwest Livingston.
"They are big, physical, and fast," Behrens said. "They will stick to what they do well. They make you beat them, they don't beat themselves with things such as penalties and turnovers. We have to be sound in our game plan. We need to be ready to tackle on defense and get hands on people."
Mound City picked up a quick 48-0 win over North-West Nodaway last Friday night. Three different players had rushing touchdowns in the win: TJ Hopkins, Landon Poppa, and Conner Derr. Poppa scored three total times on the night and completed both of his pass attempts for touchdowns.
"When we played them last year, we spun our wheels offensively early and got popped in the mouth. It all snowballed from there," Behrens said. "We have to meet the physical challenge, as well as the mental challenge of playing the defending state champs. The boys need to come out and play fast, loose, and with that confidence we talked about earlier. It should be a good competitive game."
KMA Reporter Casey Martin will have live reports from Tarkio Friday night during the Red Oak Chrysler Football Connection Show. Coach Behrens' full interview can be found below.