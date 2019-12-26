(Tarkio/Fairfax) -- After strong dual performances in East Atchison wrestling is hopeful their successes will parlay into success in the season's second half.
"Everything's going pretty good, the kids have been wrestling well," East Atchison Coach Kurtis Sloop tells KMA Sports.
Coach Sloop's team has shown well at dual tournaments recently. The Wolves took first out of 10 teams at December 7th's Polo Duals. East Atchison then went 4-0 at the Corner Conference Duals, posting victories over East Mills, Clarinda Academy, Griswold, and Southwest Iowa.
"They didn't get fancy, used basic moves and got the job done," Sloop said, "The unselfishness the team had was what I liked the most. Whenever I moved someone somewhere else, I told them why they didn't argue and did it for the team."
The Wolves have had no problems with roster size and that's what helped their dual success, according to Sloop.
"It's almost always a numbers game," Sloop said, "The conference duals, it could have been us, East Mills or Southwest Iowa, but we just happened to have enough that we could move it around. I think all those duals came down to one match and who could move where."
Lucas Joesting (113) and Ashton Yeary (285) have paced the Wolves with only one loss on the season. Justin Stanton (120), Braedan Wennihan (120), Carter Holecek (126), Connor Brown (152), Aaron Schlueter (170), Kayden Levendahl (182), and Cameron Nance (195) have also been key cogs in the Wolves' lineup.
The Wolves concluded 2019 with a trip to the Thunderbird Invitational in Tecumseh, Nebraska. The Wolves---who were missing some key pieces due to injuries and illness---placed ninth in the team standings and were paced by Stanton's runner-up finish.
Coach Sloop is hopeful that the upcoming break will allow his team time to heal.
"We went into Saturday with only six guys. Everybody was sick and hurt, I'm hoping the break will heal them up," Sloop said.
East Atchison will turn its' attention to individual tournament wrestling after the break. The Wolves will make stops at tournaments hosted by Mid Buchanan, Lathrop, East Mills, and Albany.
While his team has goals and expectations, Sloop notes that his team plans to gear themselves for an opportunity to have state qualifiers
"To be honest, we kind of go week-to-week," Sloop said, "First week was Polo, next was conference, now we're looking towards state and see what weight everyone settles in at."
The complete interview with Coach Sloop can be heard below.