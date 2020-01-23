(KMAland) -- East Mills alum Luke Schafer has found a way to remain active, help others and scratch that competitive itch all at the same time.
The 2012 graduate and former record-breaking quarterback, Schafer is a coach at Crossfit Kilo II in Iowa City.
“I went to college at UNI and met my buddy Austin at Crossfit Kilo in Cedar Falls,” Schafer said. “He moved away, and I found out he was going to open a gym in Iowa City. I went there, and we’ve grown that quite a bit. I’ve been there ever since.”
Schafer says they’ve grown it to the point that there are about 200 members at the gym. At the same time, he’s been competing as an individual and with his team in regional Crossfit competitions. And most recently, he qualified for the Crossfit Games, which will be in July.
“That’s basically the Olympics of Crossfit, where the best in the world from all over come in and compete,” Schafer said. “When you show up, you have no idea what you’re going to do. They tell you that day, and you have to go out and perform. You have to be ready for anything.”
Schafer qualified for the Crossfit Games at a “sanctional” in Tennessee, finishing as the runner-up, and he plans to compete at an Ohio and Florida sanctional in the near future.
While Schafer enjoys the competition, he also takes pride in helping others remain active and get or stay fit.
“It’s a fitness program, so we coach people,” Schafer said. “We’ll take people through a class, and it’s a lot of different stuff combined. It can be a short or long workout, and it’s pretty intense as far as how hard you’re working.”
Listen to much more from Schafer from today’s Upon Further Review interview linked below.