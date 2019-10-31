(Malvern) -- Just over two months ago, East Mills opened their season with a loss to Southwest Valley. On Thursday night, in a 1A regional semifinal, the KMAland No. 4 and state No. 10 Wolverines (25-7) avenged the loss.
“That was our fuel,” Coach Connie Blank told KMA Sports. “We didn’t play well that night, and let that one slip away. That’s always kind of stuck (with us).”
East Mills picked up a 25-22, 25-21, 25-15 sweep of KMAland No. 5 and state No. 15 Southwest Valley (25-6) to advance to Tuesday’s regional final against top-ranked - in KMAland and in the state - Sidney.
The Wolverines, which narrowly survived a five-set battle with Fremont-Mills in their regional opener, nabbed their second straight sweep of the postseason to move one win away from their third straight state tournament.
Freshman Emily Williams had a career night with 13 kills while Rachel Drake added eight kills and five total blocks to make for a dynamic duo in the middle of the East Mills net.
“We did a lot of studying, watching game film and learning what they did,” Drake told KMA Sports. “I definitely think the blocking and the hitting was on point tonight.”
With her block total, Drake surpassed the single-season record for most swats in a year. While Drake was her usual self, Williams had a coming out party of sorts. While the freshman is supremely talented, she showed it all in her team’s biggest match of the season.
“The sets were really good tonight,” Williams said. “I just kept finding the open spots on the court.”
Alex Knop pitched in nine kills while Kaylor Horgdal had eight winners off the sets of Dezirae Drake, who finished the night with 30 assists.
Both teams mounted their own streaks throughout each set, but East Mills just had longer, more extensive runs. In the opening set, the Wolverines scored eight of the first nine and led by as many as nine before Southwest Valley made an 11-3 run to tie the set.
Almost as quickly as the Timberwolves tied the set, though, they followed with a service error and a two-touch violation. Williams compounded the Southwest Valley mistakes by slamming in two kills to finish the frame.
“When (my teammates) tell me where to hit, I try my hardest to hit there,” Williams said. “It helps me out a lot.”
In the second set, East Mills slowly pulled away from a tight set and scored 10 out of 14 points to lead 24-14. Improbably, Southwest Valley made a set out of it with eight consecutive points. Horgdal, though, finished the stanza and the run.
The third was again a great start accompanied by a strong finish. They scored seven of the first eight, had their lead whittled down to two and then burst out to another win by scoring 11 of the last 14.
“I thought everybody did a great job,” Coach Blank added. “They stayed up. The second set we kind of let them back in there. We just have to relax, stay focused and do the little things right.”
East Mills will need to do the little things, the big things and everything in between on Tuesday when they meet Sidney in a regional final at Fremont-Mills High School in Tabor (on KMA-FM).
“We know Kelsey Hobbie is a good hitter, and they have Maddy Duncan on the outside,” Blank said. “Presley (Brumbaugh) on the right side. They’re a really good team. It’s going to come down to who can make the least mistakes and stays focused.”
View full video interviews with Coach Blank, Rachel Drake and Williams below.
Senior Jentry Schafer led Southwest Valley with seven kills and three blocks while classmate Kayley Myers had five kills. Norah Lund added four aces, and Schafer and Isabelle Inman had three aces apiece.
Along with Schafer and Myers, libero Olivia Jacobs, outside Delaney Dalton and reserve Allison Marshall suited for the final time.