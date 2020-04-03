(Malvern) -- East Mills senior Nic Duysen will transition to the 11-man football game next year and will do so at Wartburg College. Duysen made it official in March, announcing his commitment.
"It definitely relieved a lot of stress," Duysen said.
Duysen also says he's always thought of playing college football, thanks to his older brothers, who were also able to do so.
"I've always kind of dreamt about it ever since my brothers did it," Duysen said. "I had been tossing it up between baseball and football, but just decided football. There's just a different feeling when you're playing under the lights. It's just a whole different feeling than baseball is."
While Wartburg was his choice, Duysen says Central and Simpson were also in the mix before settling on Wartburg.
"Ultimately, it came down to how I felt once I got on campus and the educational aspect," Duysen said. "It's a very nice campus, it seems really clean and everyone is really nice."
Duysen will join a Wartburg squad that is coming off a 10-2 season and has been a perennial contender in the American Rivers Conference having won three consecutive titles and five of the last seven.
"They're a lot of hard working guys," Duysen said. "They've built a lot of success. A lot of the guys that come from smaller schools, so it's kind of an 8-man mentality."
The "8-man mentality" is exactly what Duysen hopes to bring with him when he makes the transition from 8-man to 11-man. He admits he'll also have some learning to do, too.
"It's a different football game when you've got less guys on the field," Duysen said. "I've just got to study. See what defenses there are. I just got to study up and be ready."
Duysen made his mark at East Mills at wide receiver, a position he hopes to continue to flourish at.
"Hopefully, wide receiver," Duysen said of his collegiate position. "If I get moved around, I get moved around. It's kind of in their eyes to see where I'm best fit, but I'm ready to play wherever.'
The complete interview with Duysen can be heard below.