(Malvern) -- One year after putting together a solid 7-2 record, the East Mills football team returns several key starters and hopes to build off that success this season.
The Wolverines had a fine year in 2018 earning victories over East Union, Lamoni, Griswold, Bedford, Sidney, Clarinda Academy, and Essex. The team will get an early season challenge this Friday night when they play a week zero road game against Class 8-man power Audubon.
"We just finished our second week of practice because of week zero," East Mills co-head coach Kevin Schafer told KMA Sports Monday. "We didn't have our camp this year because our football camp was supposed to be the first week you could practice during week zero, so we kind of lost five practices. We have 26 young men out this year. We are missing a few boys that we thought we were going to have this year and now we don't, so we've moved kids around to other positions. Hopefully, we will be ready for Friday against Audubon."
The Wolverines return top passer Michael Schafer who is entering his senior season. Schafer threw for just over 2,000 yards last year with 28 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. His top receiving target is back as well. Senior Nic Duysen had a remarkable 2018 season as he hauled in 56 passes for 832 yards and 13 scores. He also had a punt return touchdown a year ago and was the team's leading tackler on defense.
Junior Jackson Wray will be the feature back in the Wolverines' backfield. He rushed for 410 yards last season with four touchdowns, and caught 25 passes for 218 yards and one receiving touchdown. Coach Schafer says the line will feature some experienced players as juniors Nolan Smiley and Brody Gordon are expected to lead the charge in the trenches.
"To be honest with you, we were hoping that we were going to run a lot this year," Coach Schafer said. "But, we had one boy that transferred to St. Albert, another kid did not get clearance from the doctor to play, and another kid chose not to come out. We were expecting a bigger line this year and feature Jackson Wray a little bit more at running back to be more balanced, however, because we don't have those other boys we will probably be slinging the ball around a lot."
Coach Schafer emphasized that this year's group will have to be dedicated and work hard each day in order to compete in Class 8-Man District 7.
"We did lose a pretty good sized senior class," he said. "Two of our top three receivers graduated and a good number of our offensive linemen graduated. It's definitely a different team this year, but I think we can win in a similar fashion. Our schedule is definitely tougher this year. I think teams like Griswold and Bedford will bounce back and have better teams this year. Stanton is always salty and they picked up some Essex boys. Fremont-Mills is one of the better teams in the entire state, and with Audubon on our schedule we might have two of the top five teams in the state on our schedule."
East Mills has its full attention on the Audubon Wheelers this Friday night. Audubon is coming off a 6-3 season a year ago and returns lots of talent. Star quarterback Skyler Schultes is back after a dominant year both throwing and running the ball. He had nearly 1,000 passing yards last season with 14 touchdowns and only five interceptions. He carried the ball 176 times for over 1,100 yards and 26 scores on the ground. The Wheelers also return starting running back Kaiden Smith and top receivers Ethan and Joel Klocke.
"I think the last time we played (Audubon) we went up for 11-man for two years and they handed it to us in the playoffs," Schafer said. "They had a good program back then and really kept it going when they moved down to 8-man. They have very good athletes and only graduated two seniors. We were hoping to play somebody else, but we couldn't find anyone else. So, we decided to play Audubon and will definitely be challenged."
The East Mills/Audubon game will be broadcast live on KMA 960 Friday night. Trevor Maeder and Todd Jacobson will have the call from Audubon at 7 p.m. Coach Schafer's full interview can be found below.