(Malvern) -- East Mills football will play their fourth district champion of the season on Friday night when they open the 8-Man state playoffs.
The Wolverines (7-2) picked up an at-large bid out of District 7 and rank No. 9 in the final IHSAA RPI. Despite that fact, Co-Coaches Kevin Schafer and Claude Lang will once again prepare their team for a meeting with a district titlist.
East Mills opened the season in Week 0 against eventual District 8 champion Audubon, met District 6 champion Lamoni two weeks later and then ran across District 7 champion Fremont-Mills in Week 7.
Now, they get the District 1 champ in Remsen, St. Mary’s, which enters the contest 9-0 on the year.
“They look a lot like Audubon,” Coach Schafer told KMA Sports. “They spread the field and have athletes all over the place. They run out of the spread, throw out of the spread and have a very athletic quarterback.”
That quarterback is Blaine Harpeneau, who also doubles as one of the best pitchers in the state. The junior has 1,241 yards passing and 766 yards rushing while accounting for 44 offensive touchdowns. And he has some help.
“Their lineman aren’t just big guys,” Schafer said. “They’re very athletic and move well. We’re definitely going to have our hands full.”
Schafer says what they see from Remsen, St. Mary’s on Friday night probably won’t be a big shock to their system, considering the top-end teams they played this year.
“We know what it’s like playing a district champion,” Coach Schafer said. “We’ve played some very good teams, but we’re pretty familiar with playing high caliber teams.”
While Remsen, St. Mary’s will bring an explosive offense to the fold, East Mills is no slouch on that side of the ball. Senior quarterback Michael Schafer has thrown for 2,208 yards and 31 touchdowns. He’s also the team’s leading rusher with 387 yards and 11 more scores.
Four different players have at least 29 grabs for the Wolverines, led by 65 from Nic Duysen, who also leads with 872 yards and 13 touchdowns. Mason Crouse (29 receptions, 470 yards, 8 TD), Jackson Wray (39 receptions, 387 yards, 3 TD) and Davis McGrew (30 receptions, 317 yards, 3 TD) are also part of dynamic air attack.
“It might depend on the weather,” Schafer said of the offense. “There might be snow on the field, and that might be tougher for both teams to move the ball. We haven’t run the ball very well this year, and I think we would probably struggle to run against them. We’ll have to move the ball through the air and be efficient.
“Get first downs, move the chains and if we have to punt, we need to make them drive the length of the field. Defensively, we’re going to need a great effort. They score a lot of points. They’re the only team to beat Audubon, and Audubon is a fantastic team. We’re just going to have to have great effort and tackle very well in space.”
Jesse Schraft will have reports from Remsen on the Red Oak Chrysler Playoff Connection Show on Friday. Full coverage of the opening round of the playoffs begins at 6:20 on KMA AM 960 and KMA-FM 99.1.
Listen to the full interview with Coach Schafer linked below.