(KMAland) -- Student-athletes from East Mills, Glenwood and Shenandoah have been selected as KMA Sportscasters Scholarship winners.
Emma Seipold of East Mills, Kendall Bardsley from Glenwood and Shenandoah's Roxy Denton will receive a one-time $1,000 KMA Sportscasters Scholarship.
The KMA Sportscasters Scholarship has been active for nearly three decades and involves KMAland businesses that are yearly KMA Sportscasters sponsors. All student-athletes with a 3.0 grade point average were eligible for the award.
Each KMA Sportscasters sponsor chose from a list of students from their respective community that were then selected as finalists for the award. From those finalists, an essay was submitted to the KMA Sportscasters Scholarship committee before three winners were chosen.