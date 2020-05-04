(Malvern) -- One of the top small-school players in KMAland used a strong senior season to set his future on a path to Grand View.
East Mills standout guard Michael Schafer recently committed to play basketball at Grand View. On Monday’s KMAland Catch Up, he talked with KMA Sports about his decision.
“I really didn’t think I was going to play college sports most of my high school career,” Schafer said. “Late January, early February I got in contact with some schools, and I eventually got hooked up with Grand View in early March.”
Schafer planned a visit to the Des Moines campus, but the coronavirus pandemic struck so he was limited to a “virtual visit.”
“I liked it and really like (Coach Denis Schaefer),” Schafer said. “It’s not a real big campus, and I thought the facilities were really nice. I thought it would be a good fit for me.”
Schafer averaged a career-high 20.1 points per game and shot 50.5% from the field while handing out 93 assists and nabbing 71 steals this past season for a 19-4 Wolverines group.
“My junior year I was just an OK basketball player,” he said. “I had a big jump from last year to this year, and late in the season I knew I wasn’t ready to be done. The way our (district tournament) Bedford game went down, I knew that I wasn’t ready to be done yet when I walked off the court.”
Grand View struggled through a 6-23 season this past winter, but they had winning seasons each of the three years prior.
“NAIA is a high-level basketball, and with my size, it’s going to be a process, I think,” Schafer said. “I’m going to have to put some weight on, and even if I’m just playing JV next year, I can still be a good practice guy. I’m going to continue to work hard like I always have and see what happens.”
Listen to the complete interview with Schafer linked below.