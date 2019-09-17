(Malvern) -- A key 8-Man District 7 matchup is one of the highlights on the KMAland football schedule this upcoming Friday night.
KMAland No. 7 East Mills (3-1, 1-0) looks for their fourth straight victory on Friday when they welcome Bedford (2-2, 1-1) – a winner in each of their last two contests. The most recent performance from the Wolverines – a 52-0 shutout of Griswold – may have been their best of the season.
“Our players executed (the game plan) very well on both sides of the ball,” East Mills co-head coach and defensive coordinator Claude Lang told KMA Sports. “The offense did their part, and (the defense) kept them at bay and made sure they didn’t have any big plays.”
The defensive performance comes against a Griswold offensive unit that has averaged over 200 yards rushing per game this season. On Friday, they were held to just 165 yards – and again, zero points.
“We just stuck to our keys and made sure we made plays when we could make plays,” Lang added. “We put an emphasis on making sure we got to the ball and made some team tackles. We knew Griswold would be physical. We just wanted to beat them to the punch a few times, and it was good for us to do that.”
Senior Nic Duysen – well-known for his receiving exploits – is also the leader of the defense. On Friday, Duysen had team-highs with 6.5 tackles and 3.5 tackles for loss. For the season, he now has 30.5 tackles, 9 solo tackles for loss and 7 assisted tackles for loss.
“The calls go in straight to him, and then he makes the read based on the formation,” Lang said. “Actually, before the week begins, half the time I can give him the information, and he knows how to set the defense up. It’s nice to have that from a middle linebacker.”
Defense will certainly be important on Friday evening, as Bedford brings one of the area’s most explosive ground games. Eli Morris has already gained 509 yards this season while quarterback Cooper Nally had 427 yards a team-high nine scores. Nally can also throw the ball, connecting on 30 completions for 425 yards and seven touchdowns. Brennan Sefrit has been his top target with 18 receptions for 287 yards and six scores.
“(Morris, Nally and Sefrit), they can really run and throw the ball,” Lang said. “They can be pretty balanced. We just have to put ourselves in position to make plays. “
Lang believes facing a physical Griswold offense this past Friday night can only help his team this week when they square off the Bulldogs.
“We were actually able to put some new guys in there and see what they can do,” Lang said of the last win. “I can use those guys in situations if I need to if the guys on the field aren’t doing their job, or if they just need a break. Those guys stepping up has been great for us.
On Friday, Lang hopes his team will continue to focus on simply finishing plays.
“We need to just make plays. We need to get to the ball and make the play. Against Audubon and early against Lamoni, we would be in position to make the plays, but we wouldn’t finish the plays off. If we can get in position, make plays and keep the momentum on our side, we can have a fun night.”
Jesse Schraft has reports for KMA Sports from Malvern on Friday during the Red Oak Chrysler Football Connection Show. Listen to the full interview with Coach Lang linked below.