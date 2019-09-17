(Malvern) -- Alex Knop has already transformed the East Mills volleyball program, leading the Wolverines to back-to-back state appearances. Her early-season success in 2019 shows she’s not completely satisfied.
This week’s Jim Hughes Real Estate KMAland Female Athlete of the Week, Knop is averaging six kills per set this season – an average that ranks second in the state among all classes.
“We’ve just been practicing really hard,” Knop told KMA Sports. “We know we have some tough teams in the conference. I feel like I’ve definitely improved every year. This past year, I started playing ‘Attack Volleyball,’ which is more competitive than AAU. I felt like that has helped me a lot.”
On Monday, after KMA Sports announced Knop as last week’s Athlete of the Week, the senior posted on Facebook: “Couldn’t do it without my teammates!”
Those teammates include a pair of seniors – setter Dezirae Drake and libero Lexi Ungry - that have been playing alongside her since they were in third grade, and they have quite a lot to do with getting her good swings on the ball.
“Lexi is playing fantastic for never playing (libero) before,” Knop said. “Of course, I have Dezirae setting me, and we pretty much know how to play together. They’re just great players.”
The KMAland No. 8 Wolverines will meet No. 5 Sidney tonight in a match that will be broadcasted on KMA 960.
“We’re all really excited,” Knop added. “We just know we will have to hustle a lot and know we need to get touches on Kelsey (Hobbie). Our goal is work hard and come out strong.”
First serve is scheduled for 7:30 tonight. Listen to the complete interview with Knop linked below.