(Malvern) – The KMAland No. 8 East Mills volleyball team is off to a solid start, but Coach Connie Blank tells KMA Sports there is still plenty of room for improvement.
“We have a lot of things to work on,” Coach Blank said. “I think that first loss opened everyone’s eyes that we have to do the little things right and continue to improve.”
That loss came on the opening night of the season for the Wolverines in a three-set triangular at Villisca and to now-state-ranked Southwest Valley. Coach Blank’s team has since put that loss behind them with back-to-back-to-back sweeps of Essex, Lenox and Griswold.
Leading the way for this year’s East Mills group are some familiar names. At the top is senior Alex Knop, who is averaging 5.92 kills per set while hitting .368 efficiency through 12 sets.
“She’s really taking on the leadership role,” Blank said. “She’s one of the hardest working players we’ve had. She just wants to do well so the team does well.”
Other standout hitters in the early going are juniors Rachel Drake and Kaylor Horgdal, who are averaging 2.25 and 1.83 kills per set, respectively. Freshman Emily Williams is averaging one kill per set, and senior Hanna Smith is averaging 0.67 per set from the right side.
The offense is triggered by a pair of seniors making slight adjustments to their games this year. Dezirae Drake, who spent the last several years in a two-setter offense, is the only setter in this year’s 5-1 scheme. She’s averaging 9.75 assists per set. Meanwhile, fellow senior Lexi Ungry is the team’s new libero and is averaging 4.08 digs per set.
“Lexi does a great job passing,” Blank said. “Both Dezirae and Lexi are very good passers. Dezirae’s setting – she can run a number of plays and is a really smart player out there. It helps our hitters to have just one setter this year.”
Rachel Drake is the team’s top blocker so far this season with eight total blocks, including four solos.
The Wolverines (3-1, 2-0 Corner) will be back in action later tonight in Stanton when they meet the Viqueens (5-3, 0-2) and Bedford (3-3) as part of a triangular.
Listen to the complete interview with Coach Blank below.