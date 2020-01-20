(Malvern) -- The Jim Hughes Real Estate KMAland Athlete of the Week had a pair of big performances in a season full of them last week.
East Mills senior Michael Schafer poured in 24 points in a Tuesday night win over Clarinda Academy and then went for 29 in a victory over Fremont-Mills on Thursday.
“We had a couple good wins,” Schafer said. “I’ve been shooting the ball pretty well lately, and I’ve been able to drive and get to the bucket and get some good looks for my teammates.”
Schafer, who leads the Corner Conference with 23.4 points per game, had 16 assists between those two games and also leads the league with 57 for the year.
“I definitely have a different role from last year,” Schafer said. “There were a lot of seniors last year, and I thought it was my job to get them looks. With those guys graduating, I felt it was my time to get shots, and I really focused on that this summer.”
The Wolverines (10-1) will be back in action in the Corner Conference Tournament on Tuesday against Griswold before another meeting with Fremont-Mills on Thursday. With a pair of wins, they would advance to the championship game on Saturday night.
“We definitely want to be playing in the championship on Saturday night,” Schafer said. “We’ve got to take it one game at a time. Both my brothers were able to win conference championships, and that’s something I want to be a part of. It’s something we want to do as a team. We have to focus, have good practices and be ready to go this week.”
Listen to the complete interview with Schafer linked below.