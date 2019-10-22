(Malvern) -- Survive and advance.
The KMAland 1A/2A No. 4 and state No. 10 East Mills had their backs against the wall against the hard-hitting, aggressive-serving Fremont-Mills on Tuesday night.
Trailing 19-16 and down a set in the fourth, things even looked a bit dire for the two-time state qualifying Wolverines. But with a flurry of blocks and Alex Knop swings, the Wolverines (23-7) found a way to survive. And advance.
“It was a great match,” East Mills Coach Connie Blank told KMA Sports. “F-M came ready to play, and they did a great job tonight. We just finally put it together in the end.”
East Mills won 28-26, 22-25, 24-26, 25-20, 15-5 and will play on Monday back in Malvern against East Union.
But before worrying about the Eagles, Coach Blank's team will take a big sigh of relief that they even got out of the first round.
“I’m going to be honest, I had some doubts there in the fourth set,” Knop said. “I was definitely scared. They’re a good team, and they definitely have improved. They wanted this just as bad as we did.”
Fremont-Mills (9-10) presented all kinds of challenges for the Wolverines. They're a veteran team that hit with a reckless abandon and a ton of power while also knowing every East Mills secret, which comes with being 12 miles apart and playing no less than three times in the last year. And for nearly four sets, they looked to be primed for an upset.
With the Knights reaching 20 first in the fourth, they moved five points away from a monumental win. Instead, the Wolverines turned to their reliables - Knop and a lengthy block.
Kaylor Horgdal followed a block with a kill to pull within one, but a Courtney Goodman kill made it 20-18 F-M. The Knights followed with a service error and two other errors before a Rachel Drake kill put East Mills up by two. Horgdal added another kill, followed by an F-M error and a Knop set-clincher to send the match to a fifth.
In the fifth, East Mills put up the first three on a Horgdal kill, a double block by Rachel Drake and Hanna Smith and a Dezirae Drake ace. Rachel Drake put down a kill, and Knop had a winner of her own before a series of Fremont-Mills errors made for an 8-3 start.
Knop and Emily Willams teamed on a block to make it 9-3, another Knights error pushed it to 10-3 and then Knop scored kills on points 11, 12, 13 and 15 to finish the match.
“Everything kept getting better as the night went on,” Coach Blank said. “Our hitting, our passing and finally our blocking picked up. And Alex took over there in that last set.”
The finish to the fourth and the dominant fifth hardly tells even half the story of a match that was as unpredictable as it was wild.
In the opener, Fremont-Mills stormed back from down 20-16 to nab a set point. The Wolverines swiftly fought it off with a Rachel Drake kill, and then proceeded to capitalize on their third set point to take the first.
Set two was mostly all Knights. They never trailed and only briefly shared a tie at 16 before largely trading points down the stretch on the way to an F-M win.
And the third? It simply threatened to be the harbinger of prematurely ending East Mills' season and the careers of a fantastic senior class.
The Wolverines controlled the frame on up to their 24th point where they seemingly took an insurmountable advantage. However, Fremont-Mills did the unthinkable in fighting off six set points and scoring the final eight to steal the frame.
“That was kind of rough,” Knop said. “We just talked and said that we need to play as a team, play together, stay calm and we’d be fine.”
With momentum squarely on the side of the Knights, East Mills needed another heroic effort from Knop and company. The school's all-time greatest player delivered time and again in the latter stages of the fourth and throughout the fifth, combining for nine kills in the final two frames.
The fifth was mostly elementary with Lexi Ungry serving in over and over, and Fremont-Mills finally feeling the weight of the moment and the nerves they hadn't displayed all night.
The Knights had errors on points six, seven, eight and 10, but it should hardly overshadow one of their finest performances of the season. Kaelynn Driskell had 51 assists on the night while Rachel Wietzki had 18 kills. Kenna Howard had 12 kills, Lydia Alley added 11 winners and Goodman finished with 10.
The Wolverines were led by 27 kills and 16 digs from Knop while Rachel Drake had 16 kills. Dezirae Drake added 52 assists and 15 digs, and Emily Williams was involved in six blocks (5 assists, 1 solo). Ungry also had 15 digs on the evening. Horgdal recorded 10 kills of her own.
East Mills will move on - barely - and with it they will take the lessons of their narrow escape.
“I think this opens their eyes that you have to be ready to play every night,” Blank said. “Otherwise you’re done.”
View videos with Coach Blank, Knop and Ungry below.