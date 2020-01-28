(Malvern) -- East Mills wrestling will cap off their busy week by hosting the East Mills Invitational Saturday afternoon. While the week will be busy, their mindset and approach will be the same three words they've been all year: consistent, dominant and clutch.
"That's what we emphasize in our room," East Mills coach Claude Lang said. "Right before Christmas break we really weren't doing well at that being clutch component, so we emphasized it over break."
The Wolverines are coming off a strong team showing at the John Harris Tournament, where they took home three medals. Ryan Stortenbecker took third at 132 pounds, Tyler Prokop was sixth at 138 and Jackson Wray was fourth at 145.
"We did pretty well at John Harris," Lang said. "We had three guys get a medal, so they were pretty clutch for our team."
Wray and teammate Brody Gordon (170) were district qualifiers last season and came within one win of qualifying for state. They haven't missed a step so far this season, posting records of 32-6 and 28-7, respectively.
"They are two of the guys that have more experience," Lang said. "They have the match experience, so when we talk to them about technical things, they can build upon them in matches."
Zach Biggerstaff (106), Brodyn Wray (126) and Andrew Jackson (285) have also been mainstays in the East Mills lineup.
This week, the Wolverines will participate in a dual Tuesday with Red Oak, Central Decatur and Underwood followed by a Thursday dual with AHSTW, Tri-Center and Southwest Iowa. East Mills will close their week by hosting the East Mills Invitational.
Participating schools at Saturday's tournament include Archibishop Bergan (NE), Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson, MVAOCOU, Southwest Valley, Southwest Iowa, Treynor and Woodbine.
While there might be added pressure that comes with performing at your home tournament. Coach Lang's goals and expectations for his team are the same as they have always been.
"We want to finish as high as we can," Lang said. "If you can't finish in that top spot you're expecting out of yourself, give the next best thing. It should be a real exciting weekend."
The complete interview with Coach Lang can be heard below.