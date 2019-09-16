(Afton) -- The East Union football team will finally get a home game this Friday night. Following three road trips and two wins, the Eagles (2-1, 1-0) host undefeated and KMAland No. 5 Lenox (4-0, 1-0) in an 8-Man District 6 matchup.
The latest win came this past Friday night to open up district play, as Coach Thomas Dwight’s team rolled to a 48-0 win over Mormon Trail.
“We played very well,” Coach Dwight told KMA Sports. “Especially our linebackers. Our defensive lineman got off the ball and up the field to cause some problems in the backfield. That’s what set up the game for us.”
Junior Gauge Mitchell led the team in tackles with 16, including 15 solo takedowns, while classmate Brody Kinyon had three solo tackles for loss. Another junior Anthony Smith grabbed two interceptions, and senior Levi Exline had a 58-yard pick-six. Junior Kael Seales was part of another turnover, recovering a fumble.
On the offensive side, East Union continued what has been a diversified running game all season. Six different players carried the ball, and four of them had at least five carries. For the season, Smith leads the team with 212 yards while Emmet Long has 169, Seales has gone for 165 and quarterback Augustin McNeill has paired 112 yards with a team-high six rushing scores.
“Using that many guys, the defense is trying to figure out who we are using the most,” Dwight said. “We have four guys and being able to use different looks and sets, we can keep guys fresh. We don’t have tendencies that way, so you have to play disciplined defense to try and stop what we like to do.”
Up next for the Eagles is a matchup with undefeated Lenox. The Tigers have been largely dominant in their four wins this season, including back-to-back shutout victories of their own.
The Lenox running game has also been dynamic, leaning on a two-headed monster of Colton Gordon (530 yards, 11 TD) and Drew Venteicher (443 yards, 9 TD).
“They’ll try to get you going one way, and then all of a sudden here comes the ball the other direction,” Dwight said. “They’re trying to mess up your key reads on defense with your linebackers and trying to get double teams at the point of attack. Both running backs do a really good job running behind their pads, and if you’re trying to tackle pretty high they’re going to run you over.”
With Lenox allowing zero points over the last eight quarters, Coach Dwight would like to see his team refine much of their offensive scheme heading into Friday.
“We have to catch the ball a little bit better,” he said. “We’ve dropped nine touchdown passes, so that makes me a little nervous, but I know the guys will fix it. We’re getting really close, and it’s good to see growth. The guys have grown a lot as a whole. If we can throw the ball and be a little more balanced, (teams) will have a hard time stopping us.”
Jesse Cox will be in Afton on Friday night, providing reports during the Red Oak Chrysler Football Connection Show. Listen to the full interview with Coach Dwight embedded below.