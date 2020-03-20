(Maryville) -- Five former KMAlanders are among the MIAA student-athletes that were honored for their work in the classroom. Three of them played for Northwest Missouri State this year.
South Nodaway’s Mallory McConkey, Mound City’s Kendey Eaton and Atlantic’s Ryan Hawkins all picked up academic achievement honors.
McConkey was named an MIAA Scholar-Athlete after posting a GPA of at least 3.5 and earning All-MIAA honors.
McConkey, Eaton and Hawkins were all picked to the Academic Honor Roll, posting a GPA of at least 3.0.
Mound City alum Kameron Freemyer (Missouri Western) and Lewis Central grad Maegan Holt (Nebraska Kearney) are also on the Academic Honor Roll.