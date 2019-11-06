(Elmwood) -- The Nebraska Class D1 and D2 state football playoffs enter round two tonight.
Among the KMAland district teams in action is Elmwood-Murdock (8-1), which rolled to a 74-16 win over East Butler last Thursday in the opening round of the D1 playoffs.
“I’ve had a lot of buy in from my guys,” Coach Lance Steffen told KMA Sports. “We only had one senior last year, so it’s pretty much the same team. Being able to see those guys buy in to stuff like the weight room, camps and taking practice seriously has been a huge part of our growth.”
Another huge part has been quarterback Drake Spohr, whose video game-like numbers include 1,601 yards rushing, 735 yards passing and 45 total touchdowns.
“I give a lot of credit to the offensive line,” Coach Steffen said. “They’ve gotten off the ball really well, and those guys make the running lanes for Drake. He definitely takes advantage. He’s a great player and puts a lot of work in during the offseason.”
Their opponent later tonight – at 6:30 – in DeWitt, Nebraska will be Tri County. The No. 11 seeded and host Trojans upset Southern, 40-12, in the opening round.
“It goes to show there are no bad teams left,” Steffen said. “Every team is good, and we are going to take every team seriously in the playoffs.”
Coach Steffen says it’s a team that they saw during the summer at the Wayne State camp. It’s also a team that relies on their quarterback’s dual-threat ability. Junior Cole Siems has 808 yards passing, 742 on the ground and 33 total touchdowns.
“(Siems) really makes it go,” Steffen said. “He’s definitely high on our list of priorities, defensively. I think it’s just going to be who wins the battle up front. Both are option teams, and winning up front is going to be key.”
The other KMAland district matchup in D1 tonight includes BDS hosting Cross County. In D2, defending champion Johnson-Brock hosts Plainview and Falls City Sacred Heart will welcome Clarkson/Leigh.
Listen to the complete interview with Coach Steffen below.